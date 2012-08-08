Millennial Media reports smaller-than-expected loss

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mobile advertising firm Millennial Media Inc recorded a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as subscriptions rose and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue between $176 million and $179 million, up from its earlier estimate of $173 million to $176 million.

Millennial Media, which helps mobile developers and advertisers come up with advertisements catered specifically to smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices, said it reached over 350 million monthly unique users worldwide, as of June 30.

The company is the largest independent player in the space, competing with offerings from Apple Inc and Google Inc .

Second-quarter net loss widened to $2.2 million, or 3 cents per share, from $152,000, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 75.6 percent to $39.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $38 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Baltimore, Maryland-based company rose 7 percent to $10.90 in trading after the bell. They closed at $10.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.