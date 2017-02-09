BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LISBON Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.
"Today, at this precise moment the 700 million euros are being paid to the government," Braganca said during a presentation at Euronext Lisbon. "At the end of the day, the state will no longer have any capital in BCP."
Millennium completed this month a capital hike of 1.33 billion euros.
Braganca also said that China's Fosun, which raised its stake in Millennium in the capital increase to 23.92 percent, remains committed to reach a 30 percent holding.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: