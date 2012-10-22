FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonangol boosts stake in Portuguese bank Millennium
October 22, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Sonangol boosts stake in Portuguese bank Millennium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol has increased its stake in Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, to 15.08 percent, the bank said on Monday.

Millennium said in a statement that the increase came after Sonangol, the bank’s largest shareholder, bought 40 million more shares in the market on Oct. 15.

Sonangol and other Angolan investors have made large investments in Portugal during the European countries’ debt crisis.

Millennium raised 500 million euros in a recent cash call, with shareholders having the right to buy five new shares for every three shares held, at a price of 4 euro cents a share. (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

