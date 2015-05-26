FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium bcp starts debt-for-stock swap offer
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Millennium bcp starts debt-for-stock swap offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 26 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank, started a debt-for-stock swap operation on Tuesday, aiming to issue up to 428 million euros in new shares at 0.0834 euros a share.

The operation, which was announced in April, will boost the bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by up to 70 basis points and will allow the bank to accelerate the repayment of expensive contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).

Portugal’s government issued CoCos to help the country’s banking sector during its debt crisis. The loans were expensive to service and banks have sought to pay them back quickly.

The swap will run until June 9 and the results are expected to be announced on June 11, the bank said.

The bank is offering subordinated debt, hybrid instruments and preferential shares issued from 2005 to 2008 in the swap.

Shares in Millennium were 0.93 percent lower at 0.856 euros per share.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.