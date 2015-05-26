Millennium bcp starts debt-for-stock swap offer

LISBON, May 26 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank, started a debt-for-stock swap operation on Tuesday, aiming to issue up to 428 million euros in new shares at 0.0834 euros a share.

The operation, which was announced in April, will boost the bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by up to 70 basis points and will allow the bank to accelerate the repayment of expensive contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).

Portugal’s government issued CoCos to help the country’s banking sector during its debt crisis. The loans were expensive to service and banks have sought to pay them back quickly.

The swap will run until June 9 and the results are expected to be announced on June 11, the bank said.

The bank is offering subordinated debt, hybrid instruments and preferential shares issued from 2005 to 2008 in the swap.

Shares in Millennium were 0.93 percent lower at 0.856 euros per share.