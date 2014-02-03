FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Millennium plans 2013 dividend of 0.22 zlotys/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Millennium plans 2013 dividend of 0.22 zlotys/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium wants to pay out half of its last-year’s consolidated profit as dividend, the unit of the loss-making Portuguese Millennium bcp said on Monday.

The payout will thus amount to 267 million zlotys ($84.7 million), or 0.22 zlotys per share.

“Strong capital position allows Bank Millennium to come back to (the policy) of regular dividend payment after two years of retaining the whole profit,” Millennium said in a statement. ($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.