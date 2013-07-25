UPDATE 1-Polish Bank Millennium beats quarterly profit estimates

* Q2 net up 20 pct to 134 mln zlotys vs expected 115 mln

* Retail loans double

* Shares up 2 pct (Releads with Q2 results, adds analyst and shares)

WARSAW, July 25 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium said on Thursday its net profit rose by a fifth in the second quarter, beating expectations as it benefited from a surge in retail loans that helped to counteract falling interest rates.

Polish lenders have focused on finding customers to take out cash loans that bring in high margins after other loan products took a hit when the central bank slashed interest rates by nearly half to record lows.

Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp , said the value of new retail loans sold more than had doubled and surpassed the value of new mortgages, once the main growth driver for Polish lenders.

“The high-margin retail loans are one of the few ways for the banks to deal with the low interest rates and it looks like Bank Millennium is succeeding with this strategy,” said Iza Rokicka, analyst at BRE Bank.

Millennium, the first of Poland’s leading banks to report second-quarter results, said it earned 134 million zlotys ($42 million) in the second quarter compared to 115 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Its shares rose 2.1 percent in early trading. The stock has gained 31 percent this year, much better than a 4-percent rise in Poland’s banking sector index.

Analysts said the bank also benefited from a drop in interest rates on deposits after the expiration of related promotions.

Millennium, along with other Portuguese banks who received state bailouts in 2011, heard an upbeat assessment from the European Commission on Wednesday, which analysts said should let it hold on to its Polish arm. ($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)