Polish Millennium Q4 net at par yr/yr, beats forecasts
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013

Polish Millennium Q4 net at par yr/yr, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium, the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings, coming it at par with a year-ago figure, the lender said on Friday.

Net profit came in at 126 million zlotys ($40.7 million) compared to 116 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters, who saw the bottom line weighed down by rising provisions for bad loans, especially in the construction sector. ($1 = 3.0966 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

