WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, reported a 9-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating expectations, thanks to fee income and extraordinary financial gains.

The bank said it earned 120 million zlotys ($37.6 million)compared to 110 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1948 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)