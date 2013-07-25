FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Bank Millennium H1 net up 14 pct, beats expectations
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Bank Millennium H1 net up 14 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 25 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Millennium reported a 14-percent net profit rise in the first half, beating expectations, thanks to a fall in provisions for bad loans in the troubled construction sector and stronger demand for retail loans.

The Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp said it earned 254 million zlotys ($79.7 million)compared to 235 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

In the second quarter, the bank said its net profit rose by a fifth to 134 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

