WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium reported an 11-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, thanks to gains in retail loans that helped to counteract record-low interest rates.

Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp , said it earned 138.5 million zlotys ($46 million)compared to 135 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0310 Polish zlotys)