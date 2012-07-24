Poland's Millennium sees 2012 net profit higher-CEO

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Millennium , a unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, expects its 2012 net profit to increase from last year’s level of 467 million zlotys ($135 million), Chief Executive Boguslaw Kott said on Tuesday.

“We would like to improve this result, but there are factors that could undermine it. In the rational scenario, we want to maintain the growth seen in the second quarter and the first half of the year,” Kott said at a press conference. ($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)