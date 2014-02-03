Polish Bank Millennium expects net profit growth in 2014

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium expects its 2014 net profit to grow by around 10 percent on the back of the growing economy and private consumption, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

“It is (going to be) a solid increase, between low double digit and high single digit (in percentage terms),” CEO Joao Bras Jorge said.

Earlier on Monday, the Portuguese Millennium bcp unit reported it had closed 2013 with its highest ever net profit of 536 million zlotys ($170 million). ($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)