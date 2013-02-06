FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millennium BCP says in talks with Piraeus on Greek unit
February 6, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Millennium BCP says in talks with Piraeus on Greek unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Millennium BCP, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, said on Wednesday it is in talks with Piraeus Bank over the possible sale of its loss-making Greek unit.

It said in a statement that the discussions are ongoing and no decision has been made yet.

In November, Millennium said it had received several non-binding offers for its Greek operation. In the first nine months of last year Millennium reported losses at its Greek operation of 532 million euros.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

