Head of Polish Millennium to leave after 2 decades
April 10, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 6 years

Head of Polish Millennium to leave after 2 decades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, (Reuters) - The head of lender Bank Millennium , the longest serving chief executive of a Polish financial institution, will step down in June 2013, the bank said on Tuesday.

Boguslaw Kott, who turns 65 later this year, has been at the helm of Bank Millennium since its launch in 1989. He will join the lender’s supervisory board after stepping down from the top spot.

Kott fended off a hostile takeover offer by Deutsche Bank more than a decade ago before agreeing for BCP to become its controlling shareholder. The troubled Portuguese lender dropped plans to sell the Polish arm last year.

Millennium shares fell 1.7 percent in mid afternoon trade. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

