WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium, the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, posted a 9-percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit, which came in line with expectations of analysts.

Millennium said it earned net 110 million zlotys ($34.81 million) in the first three months of 2012, while analysts expected 111 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1598 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)