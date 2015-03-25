Millennium to sell 15.41 of Polish unit

LISBON, March 25 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank, said on Wednesday it has launched an accelerated placement of up to 15.41 percent of the share capital of its Polish unit, Bank Millennium.

Millennium said the offer is available to certain eligible institutional investors. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering buying 3 percent of the shares, it said.

There has been frequent speculation that Millennium would sell all or part of the Polish unit, but it said that it intends to remain a long-term majority shareholder in Bank Millennium and that Poland “continues to represent a core market.”

Millennium bcp currently owns 65.5 percent of Bank Millennium.