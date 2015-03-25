UPDATE 1-Millennium to sell 15.41 percent of Polish unit

(Updates with details of placement, background)

LISBON, March 25 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank, has launched an accelerated placement of up to 15.41 percent of the share capital of its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, it said on Wednesday.

Millennium said the offer is available to certain eligible institutional investors. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering buying 3 percent of the shares, it said.

There has been frequent speculation that Millennium would sell all or part of the Polish unit, but it said that it intends to remain a long-term majority shareholder in Bank Millennium and that Poland “continues to represent a core market”. Millennium bcp currently owns 65.5 percent of Bank Millennium.

“The placement will enable Millennium to further strengthen its capital position while retaining a majority shareholding in the company,” it said in a statement. “As majority shareholder, Millennium continues to be fully committed to Bank Millennium, which remains core to its franchise and strategy.”

The sale comes after a decline in Millennium’s core equity tier 1 capital ratio to 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 10.2 percent in the third quarter.

It said it had agreed to a 180-day lockup period on the sale of any further Bank Millennium shares.

JP Morgan will act as sole global coordinator of the sale.

The sale will start immediately and pricing and allocations will be announced after books close.