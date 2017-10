WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Millennium on Tuesday reported a 78-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit, as its results were boosted by a sale of shares in credit cards operator Visa Europe.

The Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium BCP showed a bottom line of 294 million zlotys ($74.15 million), which came below analysts’ expectations of 335 million zlotys.