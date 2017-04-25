Polish Millennium Q1 profit rises 2 pct, beats forecasts

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland's Bank Millennium reported on Tuesday a two percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit, thanks to rising net interest income and fee income, as the bank improved margin and slashed deposit cost.

The Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP showed a bottom line of 140.5 million zloty ($35.97 million), which came well above analysts' expectations of 117 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9055 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)