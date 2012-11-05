FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millennium 9-month net loss surges to 796.3 mln euros
November 5, 2012

Millennium 9-month net loss surges to 796.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, reported on Monday a net loss of 796.3 million euros, hurt by impairments at home and sharp losses at its Greek unit.

The loss was in line with expectations and came after a net profit of 98 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

It reported impairment charges of 813 million euros in Portugal and said losses at its Greek operation reached 532 million euros.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net loss of 798.5 million euros.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
