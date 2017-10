LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Q1 profit before tax has fallen by 34.7% to 16.9 million STG * Revpar up 1.6% * Asia facing political, economic and other challenges that are likely to impact performance * Group revpar was up 1.9% in the first four weeks of trading in the current

quarter * Group continues to review acquisition opportunities