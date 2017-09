July 31 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Q2 revenue £199.9M up 0.8% * Q2 operating profit ¹ £34.7M down (11.3%) * Q2 profit before tax £38.6M down (27.3%) * Q2 revpar £74.29 up 6.0% * M&c hotels - trends in Asia remain subdued, because of economic

uncertainty, greater hotel capacity and increasing costs * European trading is steady * M&c hotels - trading is in line with management’s expectations,