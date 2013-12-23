FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-M&C Hotels says granted occupation permit for Glyndebourne residential development
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-M&C Hotels says granted occupation permit for Glyndebourne residential development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Singapore Building and Construction Authority grants TOP to Glyndebourne Residential Development * Revenue, cost recognition will result in one-time increase in M&C’s revenues and operating profits for Q4 * Revenues from the Glyndebourne apartment sales totalled approximately s$537m * Pre-tax profits for year estimated to increase by £130 mln to £140 mln post transaction * Revenue and profit for the 3 remaining apartments will be recognised when sold. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.