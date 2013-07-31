M&C Hotels cautious on outlook after second-quarter profit fall

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Hotels group Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said trade in Asia remained subdued, particularly in Singapore where competition had increased, as it posted a 27 percent drop in second-quarter profit.

The London-listed company, which has about 100 hotels, reported pretax profit of 38.6 million pounds ($59 million)for the second quarter on Wednesday on revenue up 0.8 percent to 199.9 million pounds.

The group said it remained cautious on the outlook for hospitality markets.

“London faces a tough comparative third quarter mainly because of its success during last year’s Olympics, whilst our Singapore hotels are competing with an increasing supply of rooms offered by competitors, as well as higher labour costs,” chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a statement.