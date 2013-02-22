FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-M&C has tough start to 2013 as annual profit slips
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 22, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-M&C has tough start to 2013 as annual profit slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* RevPAR down 1.1 pct in first 6 weeks of 2013 vs 3.4 pct rise in 2012

* Headline FY pretax profit down 15.0 pct to 157.7 mln stg

* FY RevPAR grew by 3.4 pct; Q4 up 0.9 pct

* Says will monitor acquisition opportunities

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne said strong competition had pushed revenue per room down in the first six weeks of 2013, as it posted an expected fall in annual profit.

M&C, which operates over 100 hotels worldwide, on Friday said underlying pretax profit for the year was 157.7 million pounds ($240 million), down 15 percent from 184.7 million a year ago when it was boosted by the sale of land in Kuala Lumpur.

It had been expected on average to post a pretax profit of 158.15 million pounds for 2012, according to a Reuters poll.

The group, whose hotel brands include Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, said annual growth in global revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key hotel industry measure - was up 3.4 percent on higher room rates.

M&C, which has been renovating many of its hotels to help boost rates, said like-for-like group RevPAR had fallen 1.1 percent in the first six weeks of the new year compared to a 3.4 percent rise in the same period a year ago. Its three main gateway cities Singapore, London and New York all down, it said.

M&C Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said the firm continued to monitor acquisition opportunities but noted that prices were currently “unjustifiably high”.

On Tuesday the world No. 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels posted an 11 percent rise in 2012 profit thanks to strong business in U.S. and Greater China. Rivals Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International both also reported better than expected results this month.

Shares in M&C, majority-owned by Kwek Leng Beng’s Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd , closed at 568 pence on Thursday, up 23 percent on three months ago, valuing the business at around 1.84 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.