FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's Millennium bcp expects to have staunched losses by year-end
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal's Millennium bcp expects to have staunched losses by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank, should be breaking even by the end of this year after a long period of losses, its chief executive said on Monday.

“There is a consistent positive trend, quarter after quarter. We are confident that at the end of the year we will reach the break-even point,” Nuno Amado told reporters.

Millennium bcp said on Sunday it had dramatically reduced its nine-month net loss to 98 million euros from 597 million euros a year earlier, with net interest income rising 29 percent to 791 million euros. BCP failed the industrywide health checks on Europe’s banks but these looked at the state of their balance sheets at the end of 2013 and Millenium said it did not need to raise new capital or sell strategic assets as a result.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.