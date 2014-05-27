FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's BCP pays back 400 mln euros in state loans
May 27, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal's BCP pays back 400 mln euros in state loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp said on Tuesday it had repaid to the state 400 million euros in loans held in so-called contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) that have weighed on the bank’s bottom line due to high interest charged.

Portugal’s banks took the loans during the country’s debt crisis and the financing was provided by the government as one part of Lisbon’s 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund that ended this month.

BCP originally received 3 billion euros and it is the first payment it makes, following other banks’ suit. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

