FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium BCP posts nine-month loss on impairments, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Millennium BCP posts nine-month loss on impairments, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a slightly better-than-expected nine-month loss, pressured by impairments on bad loans at home and in Greece, and by the cost of tapping into a recapitalization line.

The bank said in a statement that the net loss totalled 597 million euros in January-September, compared to a year-ago loss of 796 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 17.5 percent to 626 million euros due to interest paid on the funds BCP requested from Portugal’s bailout fund to boost its capital ratio.

Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 612 million euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.

Impairments for bad loans fell to 623 million euros. The business has been hurt by non-performing loans in Portugal, where the economy is slowly recovering from its worst slump since the 1970s.

BCP shares closed 1 percent higher at 0.11 euros before the results were announced, in line with the main PSI20 Lisbon index. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Axel Bugge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.