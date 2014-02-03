Millennium bcp posts 2013 net loss of 740.5 mln euros

LISBON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a 2013 net loss of 740.5 million euros ($1 billion), hurt by impairments on bad loans and the high cost of state capitalisation support.

The result was slightly higher than the 730 million euro loss forecast by analysts and compared with a loss of 1.22 billion euros in 2012.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 15 percent to 848 million euros compared with 870 million euros forecast by analysts.