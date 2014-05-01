FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne three-month RevPar up 2.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 1, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne three-month RevPar up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* Chairman says remain cautiously optimistic about rest of year

* For three months ended 31 march 2014 revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to 175.3 million pounds (Q1 2013: 175.9 million pounds), while profit before tax fell by 15.5 percent

* Group revpar increased by 2.5 percent to 58.23 pounds compared to same period last year (Q1 2013: 56.83 pounds)

* Singapore RevPar increased by 0.3 percent

* Trading pattern in U.S. and Europe is improving

* In Asia trading conditions continue to be affected by social and political uncertainty, which is likely to impact performance going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
