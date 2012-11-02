UPDATE 1-M&C Hotels room revenue falls on weakness in Asia

* Hotels revenue down 4 pct in third quarter

* Singapore RevPAR down 1.6 pct

* Group RevPAR up 2.6 pct

* Shares down nearly 4 pct

By Karen Rebelo

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc reported a fall in third-quarter average revenue per room in its hotels in Asia, its biggest market, and said it remained cautious about the outlook in an uncertain global economy.

Shares in the company, whose hotel brands include Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, fell about 4 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

M&C Hotels reported a 1.6 percent fall in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in its Singapore market, which accounted for about a fifth of its revenue in the quarter.

“For sure (in) Singapore, which is our biggest contributor to the Asia performance, there has been a slowdown,” Chief Executive Wong Hong Ren said in a call with reporters.

Along with subdued corporate spending in Singapore, demand in Asia was hurt by renovations at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Taipei, which involved closing more than 500 rooms, M&C said.

Excluding Singapore, RevPAR fell 0.7 percent in Asia, which contributed a little over 18 percent of the company’s revenue.

Group RevPAR grew 2.6 percent, boosted by a 20.2 percent increase in London, home to the 2012 Olympics.

M&C, majority-owned by Chairman Kwek Leng Beng’s Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd , said total revenue fell 21 percent to 191.2 million pounds, while revenue from hotels fell 4 percent to 187.7 million pounds.

July-September profit before tax fell 45 percent to 38.1 million pounds ($61.50 million) on a reported currency basis.

Profit in the year-ago quarter included a 33.8 million pound gain from land sale in Kuala Lampur.

The company said it had not yet fully assessed the impact of superstorm Sandy on its operations in New York, where its properties include the Premier in Times Square, One UN and the Millennium Broadway.

Shares in M&C, which operates over 100 hotels around the world, were down at 492 pence at 1217 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.