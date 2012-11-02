FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&C Hotels third qtr results helped by Olympics
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

M&C Hotels third qtr results helped by Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc reported a 2.6 percent rise in group revenue per available room - a key industry metric - helped by the 2012 London Olympics.

The company, whose brands include Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, said London revenue per available room increased 20 percent for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Profit before tax fell 45 percent to 38.1 million pounds ($61.50 million) on a reported currency basis.

Profit before tax in the year-ago quarter included a 33.8 million pound gain from the sale of development land in Kuala Lampur.

Third-quarter revenue fell 21 percent to 191.2 million pounds. Revenue from hotels fell nearly 4 percent to 187.7 million pounds.

The company said it was yet to assess the full impact of the storm Sandy on its New York operations.

M&C shares were down 1.8 percent at 502.5 pence at 0828 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.