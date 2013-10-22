FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EI Towers investor Falciai selling 7.53 pct stake
October 22, 2013 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

EI Towers investor Falciai selling 7.53 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - EI Towers investor Alessandro Falciai launched a sale of a 7.53 percent stake in the Italian broadcasting tower operator through holding company Millennium Partecipazioni, Millenium said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild run by Mediobanca and Unicredit. Final terms will be released after the bookbuilding process ends on Wednesday.

Falciai, a former chairman of the company, owns 9.3 percent of EI Towers while former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi owns 65 percent, according to market regulator Consob’s website.

EI Towers has a market value of around 830 million euros ($1.14 billion). ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

