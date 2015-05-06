FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former MillerCoors executive, seven others charged for $7 million fraud
#Market News
May 6, 2015

Former MillerCoors executive, seven others charged for $7 million fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities announced charges on Wednesday against a former MillerCoors executive and seven others for engaging in a scheme to defraud the brewing company of at least $7 million.

David Colletti, a former MillerCoors vice president, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Chicago with mail and wire fraud for his role in a scheme that caused the company to be falsely billed for promotional events and marketing services.

MillerCoors is a U.S. joint venture between SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

