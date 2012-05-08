UPDATE 1-MillerCoors boosted by price rises and warm weather

* MillerCoors Q1 net income up 16.6 pct at $275.3 mln

* Q1 total net sales rise 3.6 pct to $1.76 billion

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - MillerCoors, the second-largest brewer in the United States, reported a near-17 percent rise in first-quarter net income on Tuesday driven by price increases for its beers and warm weather, particularly in March.

The combined U.S. operations of SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co, with brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light, said underlying net income in the January-March quarter was $275.3 million, with net sales up 3.6 percent at $.76 billion.

“Our sales trends improved, and we saw net revenue growth that was primarily driven by strong mix, positive pricing and unseasonably warm weather, particularly around St Patrick’s Day,” said MillerCoors Chief Executive Tom Long in a results statement.

The company, formed in July 2008, said in February that cumulative cost savings from bringing Miller and Coors together had topped its $750 million cost savings target at the end of 2011, one year ahead of originally planned.

The brewer has a U.S. beer market share of nearly 30 percent behind Budweiser-brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev’s share of almost 50 percent. Molson Coors, which in April agreed to buy private equity owned East European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.5 billion), is due to report later on Tuesday.

Last month, SABMiller reported a 3 percent rise in its January-March quarter global underlying beer volumes, while in the United States sales to retailers at MillerCoors fell 2.4 percent.

SABMiller shares were off 0.7 percent at 2,528 pence by 1120 GMT in a slightly lower London stock market.