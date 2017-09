STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA : * Says in 2014 Millicom expects the contribution from une to the consolidated

numbers to reach $550M of revenues * Says in 2014 Millicom expects the contribution from une to the consolidated

numbers to reach EBITDA in the region of $120M (before integration costs) and

a capex approximating $120M Link to press release: here