BRIEF-Millicom issues 5-year 2 bln SEK bond
October 23, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Millicom issues 5-year 2 bln SEK bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA :

* has successfully completed the issuance in the Swedish bond market of a 5 year SEK 2 billion bond, of which SEK 1.75 billion has a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR +3.50% and SEK 0.25 billion has a fixed coupon of 5.125%

* to use approximately EUR 85 million of the proceeds to finance the

investment in two subsidiaries of Rocket Internet: Latin America Internet Holdings (LIH) and Africa Internet Holdings (AIH). * remainder will be kept on the balance sheet for general corporate

purposes

