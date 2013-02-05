FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millicom, EPM eye telecoms merger in Colombia
February 5, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Millicom, EPM eye telecoms merger in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom International Cellular SA said on Tuesday it was in talks with industrial conglomerate EPM in Colombia to combine their mobile telecoms operations to create a leading operator in the South American country.

Millicom said in a statement that the purpose of the talks was to look at the possibility of bringing EPM’s operator, UNE EPM, which serves the area around second biggest city Medellin, with Millicom’s Colombian operation, Tigo.

Millicom has 50 percent plus one share in Tigo, while EPM has 25 percent. EPM is also the largest shareholder in UNE EPM.

“Under the terms provisionally discussed between the two parties, Millicom and EPM would contribute their respective telecommunication businesses in Colombia into a newly created entity,” it added. Millicom saw its consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio staying below 1.5x if the deal went ahead. (writing by Patrick Lannin, editing by Niklas Pollard)

