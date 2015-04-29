FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millicom to appeal regulator's rejection of Costa Rica merger plan
April 29, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Millicom to appeal regulator's rejection of Costa Rica merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom will appeal a decision by the Costa Rican regulator to reject its Tigo unit’s proposed merger with Telecable Costa Rica, a Millicom spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator had revenues in the first quarter of $35 million dollars in Costa Rica, where it only has a cable TV business, a small part of group revenues of 1.71 billion.

Millicom declined to comment on Telecable Costa Rica’s revenues.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson

