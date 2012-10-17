FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millicom Q3 earnings just below forecast, sets extra payout
October 17, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Millicom Q3 earnings just below forecast, sets extra payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit just below forecast on Wednesday, stuck to its outlook for the full year and announced an extraordinary dividend.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $507 million versus a mean forecast of $523 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $529 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it saw its 2012 EBITDA margin around 43 percent.

It also said in a statement that it would propose an extraordinary dividend of $3 per share to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
