#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Millicom Q4 just tops forecasts, to focus on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit just above forecast on Tuesday and said it would retain its focus on value added services like data and money transfer.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $528 million versus a mean forecast of $518 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $536 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it saw its 2013 EBITDA margin at above 40 percent against 42.9 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

