Millicom Q1 core profit tops forecast, repeats outlook
April 17, 2013 / 6:14 AM / in 4 years

Millicom Q1 core profit tops forecast, repeats outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday and repeated its full-year guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $494 million versus a mean forecast of $487 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $517 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected its core profit margin to be above 40 percent in 2013, excluding the online business which it expects to make a loss.

Reporting by Simon Johnson

