FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millicom to merge Colombia business with UNE
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 22, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

Millicom to merge Colombia business with UNE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom said on Monday it had agreed to merge its Colombian operations with Colombian Empresas Publicas de Medellin’s (EPM) fixed line operations UNE.

Millicom said in a statement it expected the deal to be accretive to Millicom’s free cash flow in 2014.

The deal is subject to negotiation of final terms and conditions and of regulatory and government approvals, it said.

Millicom said in February it was in talks to merge its Colombian operations with those of UNE EPM, which provides cable TV and fixed telephony services across the region around the city of Medellin. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.