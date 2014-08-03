Millicom gets final regulatory nod for Colombia merger

STOCKHOLM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom said it had received final regulatory approval for a deal in Colombia to combine its mobile business with the fixed-line business of Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM).

The deal, announced a year ago, will give Millicom a foothold in fixed broadband and TV in the South American country, areas that are important to its growth strategy.

Millicom said in a statement on Sunday it would work with EPM to complete the deal and appoint directors and officers of the merged company. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Jane Baird)