Millicom CEO says to pursue customers, smartphone sales in 2015

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom will continue to add customers and drive sales of smartphones in 2015 despite the short term dilutive effect on margins, the company’s top executive said on Tuesday.

“We are gaining market share, we’re growing customers, they’re spending money with us,” acting CEO Tim Pennington told Reuters. “We will keep our foot pressed very hard to the floor to grab those smartphone customers.”

Pennington also said that he expected the core profit margin at newly acquired UNE in Colombia to reach the level of the whole group in 2016 or 2017.

Earlier Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $588 million, in line with forecasts, and forecast 2015 EBITDA of $2.2-2.35 billion.