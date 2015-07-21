FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millicom Q2 core profit in line, FX dents 2015 guidance
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Millicom Q2 core profit in line, FX dents 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom reported second-quarter core profit in line with market expectations on Tuesday but adjusted its 2015 guidance to reflect a sharp slide in some of its main currencies.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $561 million against $479 million a year ago and a mean forecast of $556 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues rose to $1.70 billion versus an expected $1.71 billion.

The Latin America and Africa-focused firm said it expected 2015 core profit to rise to between $2.12 billion and $2.26 billion versus a previously expected between $2.20 billion and $2.35 billion and also lowered its sales guidance slightly.

The company said its guidance was unchanged with the exception of the currency impact. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.