Millicom Q2 core profit in line, FX dents 2015 guidance

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom reported second-quarter core profit in line with market expectations on Tuesday but adjusted its 2015 guidance to reflect a sharp slide in some of its main currencies.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $561 million against $479 million a year ago and a mean forecast of $556 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues rose to $1.70 billion versus an expected $1.71 billion.

The Latin America and Africa-focused firm said it expected 2015 core profit to rise to between $2.12 billion and $2.26 billion versus a previously expected between $2.20 billion and $2.35 billion and also lowered its sales guidance slightly.

The company said its guidance was unchanged with the exception of the currency impact. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Niklas Pollard)