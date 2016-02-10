Millicom sees continued emerging markets uncertainty as Q4 earnings lag

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected uncertainty to continue to prevail in emerging market economies in 2016.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $492 million against $588 million a year ago and a mean forecast of $515 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, weighed down by $60 million of one-off items.

Revenues dropped to $1.68 billion from a year-ago $1.86 billion versus an expected $1.67 billion, partly due to continued strong currency headwinds and a decline of handset sales in Colombia.

The Latin America and Africa-focused firm said it expected 2016 service revenue, which excludes equipment sales, to grow by mid-single digit and adjusted EBITDA to grow by mid to high-single digits.

