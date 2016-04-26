FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millicom Q1 core profit tops forecast
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Millicom Q1 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit slightly above market expectations on Tuesday and repeated its 2016 outlook.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $550 million against $571 million a year ago and a mean forecast of $541 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues dropped to $1.53 billion from a year-ago $1.67 billion and just below an expected $1.56 billion.

The Latin America and Africa-focused firm repeated it expected 2016 service revenue, which excludes equipment sales, to grow by mid-single digit and adjusted EBITDA to grow by mid to high-single digits, with both sales and profit guidance based on constant currencies.

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

