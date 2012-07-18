FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millicom Q2 core profit lags consensus
July 18, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Millicom Q2 core profit lags consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom posted a smaller core profit than expected for the second quarter on Wednesday but roughly stood by a margin outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $513 million, unchanged from a year-earlier and below a mean forecast of $527 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator forecast a full-year EBITDA margin of around 43 percent.

It had repeated as late as Monday, in connection with an announcement that it had agreed to buy Cablevision Paraguay, earlier guidance for a margin in the mid-forties.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
