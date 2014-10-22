FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millicom Q3 core profit tops forecast
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Millicom Q3 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emerging markets focused telecoms and online services group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit and mobile customer intake above expectations on Wednesday and affirmed its outlook for 2014, excluding a recent acquisition.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $549 million versus a mean forecast of $540 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $487 million in the year-ago quarter.

Millicom said its number of mobile customers rose by 1.46 million, higher than the poll forecast of 1.15 million.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected like-for-like 2014 sales to grow at a medium to high single digit rate and a core profit margin at around 35 percent in 2014.

The forecast excluded its acquisition of Colombian cable company UNE, which was finalised in August and has lower margins than Millicom. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.